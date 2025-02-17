Gallant: Israel has defeated 'enemies' militarily, but political action is needed for true victory

Israel has defeated its "enemies" militarily, however, "victory has not yet been secured —we need political action to turn the defeat into a victory,” former defense minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday in a post on X/Twitter to mark the 500th day since October 7.

500 ימים למלחמת ״שבע החזיתות״לפני 500 ימים, ידענו את היום הקשה ביותר מאז עצמאותנו - מתקפת הטרור הרצחנית ביום השבעה באוקטובר.מדינת ישראל כשלה במשימה הראשונה והחשובה ביותר בחוזה הבלתי כתוב עם אזרחיה - הבטחת שלומם והגנה מפני כל איום.כשר הביטחון בשבעה באוקטובר, אני נושא עמי… pic.twitter.com/huwVTJGudI — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) February 17, 2025

"As defense minister on October 7, I carry with me with immense pain the difficult feelings about the murder, loss, kidnapping, and injury of so many," he said.

Gallant said that Israel has dismantled Hezbollah's power, exposed "every vulnerable point in Iran to Israeli strikes" and strengthened Israel's position against terror organizations in Syria, Yemen, and the West Bank.

"Bringing the hostages home, returning the residents of the south and north safely, and ending Hamas’s reign of terror require decisive political action to transform our military achievements into victory," Gallant said.