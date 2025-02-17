Jerusalem Post
Gallant: Israel has defeated 'enemies' militarily, but political action is needed for true victory

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2025 17:48

Israel has defeated its "enemies" militarily, however, "victory has not yet been secured —we need political action to turn the defeat into a victory,” former defense minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday in a post on X/Twitter to mark the 500th day since October 7.

"As defense minister on October 7, I carry with me with immense pain the difficult feelings about the murder, loss, kidnapping, and injury of so many," he said. 

Gallant said that Israel has dismantled Hezbollah's power, exposed "every vulnerable point in Iran to Israeli strikes" and strengthened Israel's position against terror organizations in Syria, Yemen, and the West Bank. 

"Bringing the hostages home, returning the residents of the south and north safely, and ending Hamas’s reign of terror require decisive political action to transform our military achievements into victory," Gallant said. 

