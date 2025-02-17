Division 162 hands over security command of northern Gaza to Division 252

The IDF's Division 162 of the Southern Command has transferred security command of the northern Gaza Strip to Division 252, after 15 months of continual operation in the area, the IDF announced on Monday.

Since the IDF began its ground operation on October 27, 2023, Division 162 has destroyed terrorist infrastructure, tunnel shafts, and eliminated thousands of terrorists, including many who were involved in the October 7 massacre.

While in combat, 265 soldiers and commanders from the division have died.