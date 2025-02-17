Herzog to travel to Hungary to commemorate 80th anniversary of Holocaust

President Herzog will spend three days in Europe this week. He will spend two days on a state visit to Hungary, where he will participate in commemorative ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the genocide against Hungarian Jewry by the Nazis and their collaborators.

From Budapest, he will fly to Rome, where he will spend a day at meetings with President Sergio Matarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and members of the Italian government.

In recent days, Matarella incurred the wrath of the Kremlin by comparing modern-day Russia with Nazi Germany.

The best-known of the Hungarian Holocaust survivors who came to Israel were Ephraim Kishon, best-selling author, playwright, and filmmaker; Agnes Keleti, Olympic gymnast; and Tommy Lapid, journalist and politician.

It should be remembered that Zuinist visionary Theodor Herzl was also born in Hungary but died some 35 years before the outbreak of the Second World War.