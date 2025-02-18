Jerusalem Post
Russia frees American prisoner ahead of talks with US, New York Times reports

By REUTERS

The Russian government on Monday released a US citizen that had been detained on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana, ahead of talks between Russian and US officials in Saudi Arabia, the New York Times reported.

Kalob Byers Wayne, 28, had been detained at Moscow's Vnukovo airport during a baggage check on February 7, after customs officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his luggage.

The Kremlin’s spokesman said the Saudi-based talks on Tuesday would aim to restore relations between Moscow and Washington, and “so certain events can be viewed in this context," the Times reported.

