Two pedestrians killed after being struck by vehicles

Two pedestrians were killed after they were struck by cars in different parts of the country nearly two hours apart, Israeli media reported early Tuesday morning.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that a 30-year-old man was struck by a car on Ze’ev Jabotinsky Road in Ramat Gan at approximately 01:04 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two hours later, a 55-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on HaHagana Boulevard in Haifa. Paramedics assessed his multiple injuries and declared him dead at the scene as well.