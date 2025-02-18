Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two pedestrians killed after being struck by vehicles

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 18, 2025 07:02

Two pedestrians were killed after they were struck by cars in different parts of the country nearly two hours apart, Israeli media reported early Tuesday morning. 

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that a 30-year-old man was struck by a car on Ze’ev Jabotinsky Road in Ramat Gan at approximately 01:04 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Two hours later, a 55-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on HaHagana Boulevard in Haifa. Paramedics assessed his multiple injuries and declared him dead at the scene as well. 

Hamas postpones elections for political bureau chairman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 10:01 AM
Local council elections begin in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 09:11 AM
Security cabinet meeting ends with no decision on second phase
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/18/2025 08:07 AM
Russia says talks with US will have no impact on cooperation with Iran
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 07:54 AM
Lapid to travel to Washington next week to present Gaza 'day after' plan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 07:38 AM
One killed, two wounded in violent incident in Taiba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 07:31 AM
Russia frees American prisoner ahead of talks with US
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 04:08 AM
World Bank to release damage assessments for Gaza, Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 01:46 AM
Herzog to travel to Hungary to commemorate 80th anniversary of Holocaust
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
02/17/2025 10:48 PM
Netanyahu: Enforce UNRWA law immediately, no exceptions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2025 09:08 PM
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar no longer part of negotiating team
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2025 08:10 PM
Division 162 transfers security command of northern Gaza to Division 252
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2025 07:34 PM
IAF strikes at suspicious vehicles moving north from central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2025 06:34 PM
Saudi crown prince MBS receives Rubio in Riyadh, Saudi media report
By REUTERS
02/17/2025 05:47 PM
Gallant says Israel has won militarily, but gov't action needed to win
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2025 05:46 PM