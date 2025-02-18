Jerusalem Post
Fiji to open embassy in Jerusalem, Sa'ar says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Fiji has decided to open an embassy in Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

"I congratulate Fiji on its decision to open an embassy in Israel, in Jerusalem," he wrote.

"I thank Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, a friend of Israel, for passing the decision today in the the government. We will continue to work to open and move additional embassies to Jerusalem, our capital," he added.

