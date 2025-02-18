Fiji to open embassy in Jerusalem, Sa'ar says

Fiji has decided to open an embassy in Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

אני מברך את פיג׳י על החלטתה לפתוח שגרירות בישראל, בירושלים בירתו הנצחית של העם היהודי. אני מודה לראש הממשלה ושר החוץ סיטיבני ראבוקה, ידיד ישראל, על העברת ההחלטה היום בממשלת פיג׳י. נמשיך לפעול לפתיחת ולהעברת שגרירויות נוספות לירושלים בירתנו. pic.twitter.com/v8EGKk7Lbc — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) February 18, 2025

"I congratulate Fiji on its decision to open an embassy in Israel, in Jerusalem," he wrote.

"I thank Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, a friend of Israel, for passing the decision today in the the government. We will continue to work to open and move additional embassies to Jerusalem, our capital," he added.