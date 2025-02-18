US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today as a follow-up to President Donald Trump’s conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 12.

President Trump wants to stop the killing; the United States wants peace and is using its strength in the world to bring countries together. President Trump is the only leader in the world who can get Ukraine and Russia to agree to that, according to the State Department.

The parties agreed to four points according to the State Department:

Firstly, to "establish a consultation mechanism to address irritants to our bilateral relationship with the objective of taking steps necessary to normalize the operation of our respective diplomatic missions."

Secondly, to "appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov and members of the delegations attend talks at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 18, 2025. (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Thirdly, to "lay the groundwork for future cooperation on matters of mutual geopolitical interest and historic economic and investment opportunities which will emerge from a successful end to the conflict in Ukraine."

Finally, "The parties to today’s meetings pledge to remain engaged to make sure the process moves forward in a timely and productive manner."

The State Department clarified that "one phone call followed by one meeting is not sufficient to establish peace. We must take action, and today we took an important step forward."

The State Department also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting the meetings.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said there needs to be a permanent end to the Ukraine war, and there will be talks about territory and security guarantees.

President Trump is "determined to move very quickly," Waltz added.

Russian responses to the meetings

Russia wants NATO to disavow its 2008 promise to one day give Ukraine membership of the US-led military alliance, and for Ukraine to agree to neutrality, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

NATO membership for Ukraine is unacceptable for Russia, but a simple refusal to let it join is also now insufficient for Moscow, she said.

The United States and Russia agreed on Tuesday to address "irritants" to the US-Russia relationship and begin working on a path to end Russia's war in Ukraine, the State Department said, making clear the effort was in its early stages.

The Russian and US delegations have started listening to each other but it is too early to talk about compromises, Russia's sovereign wealth fund chief Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters after talks ended in Saudi capital Riyadh.

"I think it is too early to talk about compromises, we can say that the sides started communicating with each other, started listening to each other, started the dialog," Dmitriev said.

Talks held on Tuesday between US and Russian officials in Riyadh to help bring about an end to the war in Ukraine were positive, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, was cited as saying by the RIA state news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser said on Tuesday that the four-and-a-half-hour talks between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia have concluded and were successful.

Yuri Ushakov said Tuesday that the two sides discussed the terms of a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump, TASS reported.

A meeting between Putin and Trump is unlikely to take place next week, Ushakov said. He added that there was so far no concrete date for a meeting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday via its channel in Telegram messaging app.

Russian and US officials had a separate discussion on future economic cooperation, including global energy prices, Russia's sovereign wealth fund chief Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters after Russia-US talks in Saudi capital Riyadh.