Hamas to release bodies of slain captives on Saturday, Arab media reports

Hamas will release the bodies of four slain Gaza hostages on Saturday in addition to six living hostages, according to a Tuesday report by Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese media Al Mayadeen.

Separately on Tuesday, Hamas' deputy head in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, confirmed that Hamas is set to free six living hostages on Saturday, shortly after the release of four bodies on Thursday.

Hayaa did not specify when the remaining four bodies would be released, however, prior reports on Monday alleged that Hamas would release the final four bodies of Israeli hostages next Thursday.