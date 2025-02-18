Musk’s team may access US Education Department systems, judge rules

A US judge has rejected a bid to bar the government downsizing team created by President Donald Trump and spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk from accessing internal systems in the US Department of Education that house federal student financial aid information concerning millions of Americans.

Washington-based US District Judge Randolph Moss declined to issue a temporary restraining order sought by the University of California Student Association to prevent the department from disclosing information to people affiliated with Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

The student group's lawyers had argued that the Education Department's decision to grant DOGE access to student data violated its obligations under a federal law called the Privacy Act of 1974 and the Internal Revenue Code to protect the sensitive personal information of the borrowers.