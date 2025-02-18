Jerusalem Post
Knesset Speaker to CoP: Israel at a crossroads, must stop Iran

By ELIAV BREUER

Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana (Likud) hosted in the Knesset on Tuesday the annual mission of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

In remarks to the conference Ohana said, “The world is facing a historic crossroads—to stop Iran now, or bear the fateful consequences later on. Eliminating Iran's nuclear program will put those who carried it out in the annals of history as those who prevented a nuclear holocaust."

Ohana also commented on US President Donald Trump's plan to remove Gaza’s civilians from the Strip, saying that the President had presented a “bold, new vision for Gaza, which constitutes a death knell for Hamas." The Knesset speaker addressed the efforts to free the hostages held in Gaza, saying that 73 hostages were still being held in captivity in shocking conditions and that the State of Israel was working to secure their immediate release.

Ohana thanked the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations for its work, saying that its members deserved immense credit for helping to bring about the current golden age in Israel-US relations. Ohana called the conference “a driving force for support of Israel” and “a firm voice on behalf of the values that link us with the United States.” Ohana added that the Conference had worked continuously for 50 years with different administrations to build a “bipartisan bridge” between the two peoples, which “made it clear to the entire world that Israel and the United States stood together.”

