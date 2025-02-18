Argentina gov't says bribe speculations 'insulting' after Milei promotes failed crypto

Argentina's presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said on Tuesday that it was "insulting" to speculate that bribes were involved in the case of libertarian President Javier Milei promoting a cryptocurrency that rapidly slumped.

Milei recommended the little-known crypto coin $LIBRA late on Friday in a post on X, but later deleted the posting and denied having any link to the cryptocurrency.

"We understand there was no attitude that went against public ethics," Adorni said in a press conference, saying there were no plans to fire any officials over wrongdoing.

A federal judge is investigating Milei's involvement in what the finance chamber said may have amounted to a "rug pull" scam.