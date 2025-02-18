France stands alongside the Bibas family, Macron writes on X

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a photo of Shiri, Kfir, Ariel Bibas alongside an expression of solidarity on his X account on Tuesday.

This comes after reports that the bodies of the three remaining Bibas hostages will be returned on Thursday.

"Faces of innocence and love, faces of an eternal humanity that the barbarity of Hamas will never abolish," wrote Macron.

Shiri.Kfir.Ariel.Visages de l’innocence et de l’amour.Visages d’une humanité éternelle que la barbarie du Hamas, jamais, n’abolira.La France, mobilisée pour la libération de tous les otages, se tient aux côtés de Yarden et de la famille Bibas. En fraternité universelle. pic.twitter.com/3UOxwFcg3v — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 18, 2025

"France is mobilized for the release of all hostages and stands alongside Yarden [Bibas] and the Bibas family."