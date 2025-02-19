Trump signs executive order expanding access to IVF

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he signed an executive order to expand access to and reduce the costs of in vitro fertilization.

The order, which directs government agencies to come up with policy recommendations that protect IVF access and cut costs for both individuals and insurers, did not address how the costs would be covered.

It will also address current policies, including those requiring legislation, that make the treatment more expensive, a White House fact sheet showed.

"President Trump promised to advance IVF and help American families with the associated costs so American families can have more babies, building on his record of supporting family formation and stability," the White House said.