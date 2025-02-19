Jerusalem Post
Israel-Gaza war fuels record level of anti-Muslim hatred in Britain, monitoring group says

By REUTERS

The number of anti-Muslim incidents in Britain rose to a new high in 2024, according to data compiled by monitoring organization Tell MAMA, which said the war in Gaza had "super-fueled" online hate.

Tell MAMA said it verified 5,837 anti-Muslim hate cases - a mix of both online and in-person incidents - last year, compared with 3,767 cases the year before and 2,201 in 2022.

The organization's data goes back to 2012 and is compiled using data-sharing agreements with police forces in England and Wales.

"The Middle East conflict super-fueled online anti-Muslim hate," the group said in a statement, adding that "the Israel and Gaza War, the Southport murders and riots ... created a surge in anti-Muslim hate cases reported to Tell MAMA from 2023-2024."

