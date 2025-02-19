UAE president tells US's Rubio that UAE rejects displacement of Palestinians from their land

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday that the UAE rejects the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, state news agency WAM reported.
