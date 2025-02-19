Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UAE president tells US's Rubio that UAE rejects displacement of Palestinians from their land

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2025 11:40

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday that the UAE rejects the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, state news agency WAM reported.

One killed in drone strike in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 12:32 PM
Israeli source criticizes head of Mossad, Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 12:13 PM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Tzofit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 08:34 AM
Sign of life received for hostage Eitan Horn
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 07:53 AM
Musk's X in talks to raise money at a $44 billion valuation
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 07:30 AM
Ukraine attacks oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, governor says
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 07:28 AM
Brazil's ex-President Bolsonaro charged in alleged coup plot
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 04:34 AM
Trump has instructed DOJ to terminate remaining Biden-era US attorneys
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 03:15 AM
Israel-Gaza war fuels record level of anti-Muslim hatred in Britain
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 02:03 AM
Trump signs executive order expanding access to IVF
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 12:29 AM
IAF targets weapons linked to Assad regime in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 11:17 PM
Emmanuel Macron posts photo of Bibas family, expresses solidarity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 10:14 PM
Rubio spoke to European counterparts after Russia talks
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 10:10 PM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes offshore Chile
By REUTERS
02/18/2025 07:52 PM
US Navy rescues Iranian and Indian mariners from Iranian vessel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2025 07:26 PM