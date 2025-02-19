Afghanistan says Pakistan carrying out mass expulsion of refugees

Afghan refugees are facing arrests and harassment in Pakistan as part of a mass expulsion campaign, Kabul's embassy in Islamabad said on Wednesday, after the UN's refugee agency said hundreds had been expelled from two cities.

Pakistan is in the midst of a huge drive to repatriate the roughly four million Afghans who crossed the border during 40 years of armed conflict in their home country and after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

The Afghan embassy in Islamabad said its nationals have recently been subjected to arrests, searches, and orders from police to leave Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, and its twin garrison city of Rawalpindi to relocate to other parts of the country.