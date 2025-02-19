Netanyahu: Tomorrow will be a shocking, sorrowful day for the State of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned the nation that Thursday will be a "shocking" and "sorrowful day" for the country ahead of the planned release of four slain hostages' bodies from Hamas control.

"Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel. A shocking day. A day of sorrow. We are bringing home four of our beloved hostages, fallen soldiers. We embrace the families, and the heart of an entire nation is torn asunder. My heart is torn. Yours too. The heart of the entire world will break because here we see who we are dealing with, what we are dealing with, what monsters we are dealing with. We grieve, we hurt, but we are also determined to ensure that something like this will never happen again."