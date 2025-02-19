Jerusalem Post
IDF Chief of Staff to leave Washington early, expedite return to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, visiting Washington, expedited his return due to progress in the hostage deal and the expected return of deceased hostages Thursday morning, the military announced Wednesday evening.

While in Washington, Halevi met with the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Q. Brown to discuss strategic and operational issues and received the Legion of Merit for military cooperation. He also met with CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla for a situational assessment of Middle East challenges, focusing on Lebanon and Iran.

Additionally, Halevi briefed Washington’s Jewish community on the war and lectured at the National Defense University on IDF operations, command challenges, and lessons learned in the war.



