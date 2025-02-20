Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in southwest Pakistan

Separatist gunmen shot dead seven passengers on a Lahore-bound bus in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday after forcing them off the vehicle and checking their identity documents, officials said.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the biggest of several ethnic armed groups battling the central government, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the victims were all working for the military and its intelligence wing.

Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, is a major battleground in Pakistan's fight against separatist insurgents, who want greater autonomy and a share of the region's natural resources.

In recent months, there has been a surge in attacks on security forces, Chinese infrastructure projects and workers from richer central Punjab province, whom the militants see as exploiting Baloch resources.

The group of around 40 men stopped multiple buses and vehicles along a highway in Balochistan's Barkhan district, checking national identity cards before pulling seven passengers off the bus and shooting them, senior government official Waqar Khurshid Alam told Reuters.