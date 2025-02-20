Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in southwest Pakistan

By REUTERS

Separatist gunmen shot dead seven passengers on a Lahore-bound bus in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday after forcing them off the vehicle and checking their identity documents, officials said.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the biggest of several ethnic armed groups battling the central government, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the victims were all working for the military and its intelligence wing.

Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, is a major battleground in Pakistan's fight against separatist insurgents, who want greater autonomy and a share of the region's natural resources.

In recent months, there has been a surge in attacks on security forces, Chinese infrastructure projects and workers from richer central Punjab province, whom the militants see as exploiting Baloch resources.

The group of around 40 men stopped multiple buses and vehicles along a highway in Balochistan's Barkhan district, checking national identity cards before pulling seven passengers off the bus and shooting them, senior government official Waqar Khurshid Alam told Reuters.

South Korea's Yoon attends his first criminal trial hearing
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 05:35 AM
FBI thwarts mass casualty attack on Houston high school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 03:10 AM
Trump: Zelensky could have attended Saudi conference with Russia
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 02:13 AM
IAF strikes down drone crossing into Gaza from Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 01:00 AM
IDF Chief of Staff to leave Washington early, expedite return to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 09:58 PM
IDF soldiers killed three armed terrorists near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 09:42 PM
Bodies of slain hostages to be released tomorrow announced
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , WALLA!
02/19/2025 08:04 PM
Netanyahu: Tomorrow will be a shocking, sorrowful day for Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 07:12 PM
Red Cross calls for private, dignified handover of hostages' bodies
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 06:50 PM
Afghanistan says Pakistan carrying out mass expulsion of refugees
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 05:34 PM
Italy's Meloni visits pope in hospital, says he was alert and responsive
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 05:30 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah operative on the northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 04:44 PM
Woman in central Israel detained for incitement against Netanyahu
By EFRAT PORSHER
02/19/2025 03:57 PM
Austria arrests teenager over foiled plot to attack Vienna station
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 03:14 PM
Red Sea crisis did not create sustainable route to replace canal
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 02:16 PM