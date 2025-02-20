Jerusalem Post
Trump calls for takeover of governance of Washington, DC

By REUTERS

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw his support behind calls for a federal government takeover of Washington, DC, saying the local government was "not doing the job" on crime and homelessness.

Republicans have in recent years sought to overturn home rule for the District of Columbia, a Democratic stronghold that has had a degree of self-governance since 1973 but is still largely beholden to the US Congress.

"I think that we should govern District of Columbia," Trump told reporters on Air Force Once.

"We should run it strong, run it with law and order, make it absolutely flawlessly beautiful. And I think we should take over Washington, DC Make it safe," said Trump, who has made similar calls in the past.

