Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN rights chief: parading of bodies in Gaza abhorrent

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 20, 2025 13:32

The United Nations rights chief said on Thursday the parading of bodies in Gaza is abhorrent and flies in the face of international law.

Hamas handed over the bodies of Israeli infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Airel, the two youngest captives taken by Hamas in their October 7, 2023 attack. The bodies of their mother Shiri Bibas and a fourth hostage, Oded Lifschitz, were handed over under the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached last month.

"Under international law, any handover of the remains of deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families", Volker Turk said in a statement.

IDF fires warning shots at suspect posing threat to troops in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 02:21 PM
IDF prepares for return of slain hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 07:33 AM
Trump calls for takeover of governance of Washington, DC
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 07:02 AM
Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in southwest Pakistan
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 06:44 AM
South Korea's Yoon attends his first criminal trial hearing
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 05:35 AM
FBI thwarts mass casualty attack on Houston high school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 03:10 AM
Trump: Zelensky could have attended Saudi conference with Russia
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 02:13 AM
IAF strikes down drone crossing into Gaza from Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 01:00 AM
IDF Chief of Staff to leave Washington early, expedite return to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 09:58 PM
IDF soldiers killed three armed terrorists near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 09:42 PM
Bodies of slain hostages to be released tomorrow announced
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , WALLA!
02/19/2025 08:04 PM
Netanyahu: Tomorrow will be a shocking, sorrowful day for Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 07:12 PM
Afghanistan says Pakistan carrying out mass expulsion of refugees
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 05:34 PM
Italy's Meloni visits pope in hospital, says he was alert and responsive
By REUTERS
02/19/2025 05:30 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah operative on the northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 04:44 PM