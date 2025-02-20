UN rights chief: parading of bodies in Gaza abhorrent

The United Nations rights chief said on Thursday the parading of bodies in Gaza is abhorrent and flies in the face of international law.

Hamas handed over the bodies of Israeli infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Airel, the two youngest captives taken by Hamas in their October 7, 2023 attack. The bodies of their mother Shiri Bibas and a fourth hostage, Oded Lifschitz, were handed over under the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached last month.

"Under international law, any handover of the remains of deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families", Volker Turk said in a statement.