Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia invites leaders of Gulf states, Egypt and Jordan for talks on Friday

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 20, 2025 15:35

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has invited the leaders of Gulf Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan, for a meeting in Riyadh on Friday, the Saudi State News Agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Arab states have pledged to work on a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip's reconstruction to counter US President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the Strip after resettling its Palestinian inhabitants elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia said Friday's meeting would be unofficial and held within "the framework of the close brotherly relations that bring together the leaders," SPA said.

"As for joint Arab action and the decisions issued regarding it, it will be on the agenda of the upcoming emergency Arab summit that will be held in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt," SPA added, referring to plans for an emergency Arab summit on March 4 to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump has called for Egypt and Jordan to take in resettled Palestinians from Gaza, a suggestion they both rejected.

Family of Oded Lifshitz: We received confirmation of Oded's body
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 03:54 PM
Security forces demolish home of Holon terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 02:57 PM
IDF fires warning shots at suspect posing threat to troops in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 02:21 PM
UN rights chief: parading of bodies in Gaza abhorrent
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 01:30 PM
IDF prepares for return of slain hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 07:33 AM
Trump calls for takeover of governance of Washington, DC
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 07:02 AM
Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in southwest Pakistan
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 06:44 AM
South Korea's Yoon attends his first criminal trial hearing
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 05:35 AM
FBI thwarts mass casualty attack on Houston high school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 03:10 AM
Trump: Zelensky could have attended Saudi conference with Russia
By REUTERS
02/20/2025 02:13 AM
IAF strikes down drone crossing into Gaza from Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/20/2025 01:00 AM
IDF Chief of Staff to leave Washington early, expedite return to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 09:58 PM
IDF soldiers killed three armed terrorists near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 09:42 PM
Bodies of slain hostages to be released tomorrow announced
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , WALLA!
02/19/2025 08:04 PM
Netanyahu: Tomorrow will be a shocking, sorrowful day for Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2025 07:12 PM