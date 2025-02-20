Slain hostage Oded Lifshitz's family confirms identification of his returned body

The family of slain hostage Oded Lifshitz said they received news confirming the identity of his body after it was returned to Israel from Hamas captivity, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters announced on Thursday afternoon.

Lifshitz's body was returned from captivity on Thursday morning, along with three other slain Israeli hostages. His body is the first of the four to be confirmed as identified.

His family expressed their sorrow regarding the news of the identification, saying that they "received with deep sorrow the official and bitter news confirming the identification of our beloved Oded's body."

"503 agonizing days of uncertainty have come to an end. We had hoped and prayed so much for a different outcome," the statement continued.

"Now we can mourn the husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who has been missing from us since October 7," it added. (L-R) Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Oded Lifshitz (credit: Canva, Hostages Families Forum)

"Our family's healing process will begin now and will not end until the last hostage is returned," the statement concluded.

Who was Oded Lifshitz?

Oded Lifshitz was an 84-year-old from Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was kidnapped alongside his wife, Yocheved Lifshitz, 82, from their home. He was shot in his hand and was lying at the edge of his property the last time his wife saw him.

Yocheved Lifshitz was one of the very first hostages to be released on October 24, 2023, after 17 days.

He was also a journalist who had an unclouded vision of what could happen if Israeli-Palestinian divisions festered to a point beyond return.

“When the Palestinians have nothing to lose, we will lose, big time,” Lifshitz wrote some years ago in Haaretz. “The question is, what do we do then?"