Multiple buses explode at Bat Yam parking lots in suspected terror attack

Multiple buses exploded in various locations of Bat Yam parking lots on Thursday evening in what is suspected to be a terror attack, the Israel Police announced.

The police said that no one had been injured in the incidents and have

Police also stated that large groups of forces were at the scene in search of the suspects.

Bomb disposal units have begun scanning the area for additional suspicious objects, the police added.

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev halted the stop of all buses, trains, and light rail trains in order to check for explosive devices.

"We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," the police warned the public in a statement. Police in Bat Yam following multiple reports of bus explosions in parking lots, February 20, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Previous Bat Yam reports

Last month, police reported that there was an incident regarding a suspicious object near a vehicle in Bat Yam.

Following the incident, Bat Yam station policemen and officers from the Tel Aviv bomb disposal unit closed off adjacent streets to handle the scene.

This is a developing story.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.