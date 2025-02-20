Saudi Arabia invites Gulf, Egyptian, and Jordanian leaders for unofficial Gaza talks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has extended an invitation to the leaders of Gulf Arab countries, as well as Egypt and Jordan, for an unofficial meeting in Riyadh on Friday, according to Saudi state news agency SPA. The invitation comes amid growing regional efforts to formulate a post-war plan for Gaza's reconstruction—a move seen as a counter to US President Donald Trump's proposal to transform the enclave into an international beach resort following the resettlement of its Palestinian residents.

SPA reported that the meeting will take place within "the framework of the close brotherly relations that bring together the leaders" of the invited nations. While the session itself is described as unofficial, the discussions are expected to set the stage for joint Arab action on Gaza. The agency also noted that further decisions regarding a unified Arab approach will be a key agenda item at an emergency Arab summit scheduled for March 4 in Egypt, where the broader issues surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed.