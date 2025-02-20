Transportation Minister Miri Regev has cut short her visit to Morocco and will return to Israel immediately, due to the bus bombings in Bat Yam, she announced on Thursday.
Transport Minister Miri Regev returns from Morocco after Bat Yam bus bombings
By REUTERS02/22/2025 01:00 PM
By REUTERS02/22/2025 10:37 AM
By REUTERS02/22/2025 09:11 AM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS02/22/2025 02:51 AM
By REUTERS02/21/2025 07:57 PM
By REUTERS02/21/2025 07:35 PM
By REUTERS02/21/2025 07:21 PM
By LIRAN AHARONI02/21/2025 07:20 PM