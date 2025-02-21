Jerusalem Post
Lebanon's Hezbollah to bury Nasrallah in mass funeral

By REUTERS

Lebanon's Hezbollah will bury its former leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike, in a mass funeral aimed at showing political strength after the group emerged badly weakened from last year's war.

Nasrallah was killed on September 27 in an Israeli airstrike as he met commanders in a bunker in Beirut's southern suburbs, a stunning blow in the early phase of an Israeli offensive that has left the Iran-backed group a shadow of its former self.

Revered by Hezbollah supporters, Nasrallah led the Shi'ite Muslim group through decades of conflict with Israel, overseeing its transformation into a military force with regional sway and becoming one of the most prominent Arab figures in generations.

The funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs will also honor Hashem Safieddine, who led Hezbollah for one week after Nasrallah's death before he was also killed by Israel. He will be buried in the south on Monday.

"The funeral is a launchpad for the next phase. A great funeral that draws hundreds of thousands is a way of telling everyone that Hezbollah still exists, that it is still the main Shi'ite actor in Lebanon," said Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center.

