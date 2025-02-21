Jerusalem Post
Red Cross 'unsatisfied' with Hamas hostage release after Israel body not returned

By REUTERS

The Red Cross is "concerned and unsatisfied" by the way Hamas hostage release operations have taken place, it told Reuters on Friday after Hamas failed to return the body of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas, placing a Gazan body in her place.

Two of the four bodies handed over on Thursday were identified as infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, while a third body that was supposed to be their mother, Shiri, was found not to match with any hostage and remained unidentified, Israel's military said.

"The ICRC does not participate in sorting, screening, or examining the deceased - this is the responsibility of the parties to the conflict," it said in a statement on Friday, while expressing concern that the releases had not been conducted privately and in a dignified manner.

