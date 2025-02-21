ISIS-affiliated Russian teen arrested for planning attack on Israeli embassy in Berlin

An 18-year-old Russian national with possible links to Islamic State has been arrested on suspicion of planning to bomb the Israeli embassy in Berlin, the Berliner Morgenpost reported on Friday.

The teen, who is from the Chechen region of Russia, was arrested on Thursday and placed in investigative custody on Friday in Brandenburg, local police said in a statement.

The teen was arrested at Berlin Brandenburg Airport after he had already checked in for a flight to Turkey. He reportedly planned to then fly to the Islamic State caliphate to join ISIS, receive training, and then return to Germany with weapons.

Berliner Morgenpost reported that he had contact with other ISIS supporters in Germany who shared his views and had already left the country to join the terrorist organization. Police secure the area of the embassy of Israel in Berlin, Germany, October 20, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

Chechen teen radicalized online

The Chechen teen became radicalized on the internet, and was not planning on carrying out his attack alone, the Bild reported.

The newspaper named the suspect Ahkmad I., a Russian national who lived in Potsdam. The area of Russia he hails from is a majority Muslim area of the country.

The Joint Counter-Terrorism Center in the capital was already aware of the case and had been discussing it, German media reported.

Foreign intelligence services gave German police the tip-off, the Bild reported.

He was brought before a judge on Friday, who issued a warrant for his arrest.

State prosecutors and the Russian embassy did not immediately respond to written requests for comment from Reuters. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In October 2024, authorities foiled an attack on the embassy by an ISIS supporter from Libya.