The IDF is preparing to receive six hostages from Hamas on Saturday morning, Israeli media reported on Friday evening.

The six hostages being released are Eliya Cohen, Avera Mengistu, Hisham al-Sayed, Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Tal Shoham.

They will be released from two different locations in the Gaza Strip early in the morning.

The IDF is preparing for a variety of possible escalations if the hostage release process is disrupted.