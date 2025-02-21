Israel checking reports Hamas handed over Shiri Bibas’s remains

Israel is currently investigating a report that Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades handed over the alleged body of Shiri Bibas to the Red Cross, Israeli media reported on Friday evening.

The Red Cross had informed Israel that Hamas called for them, an Israeli official said.

Original remains brought back was not Shiri

The IDF confirmed on Friday morning that the hostage remains released on Thursday by Hamas belonged to Ariel and Kfir Bibas. However, the third body "was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage. It is an anonymous body without identification," Israel's military stated.

Hamas added that there was a possibility of "an error or mix-up in the bodies, which may have resulted from the occupation’s targeting and bombing of the location where the family was present along with other Palestinians."

Hamas then claimed it would carry out its own investigation and would reveal the results.

Israel has used DNA and forensic techniques to confirm that the body is indeed not Shiri Bibas's. However, Hamas claimed it would carry out its own investigation and would reveal the results.