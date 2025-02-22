Jerusalem Post
Trump fires Charles Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2025 03:06

US President Donald Trump fired US Air Force General Charles Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday night, according to international media reports.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he would nominate retired Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine to succeed Brown.

The decision sets off a period of upheaval at the Pentagon, which is already bracing for firings of civilian staff, a dramatic overhaul of its budget and a shift in US military deployments under Trump's new America First foreign policy.

