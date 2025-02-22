Trump fires Charles Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

US President Donald Trump fired US Air Force General Charles Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday night, according to international media reports.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he would nominate retired Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine to succeed Brown.

The decision sets off a period of upheaval at the Pentagon, which is already bracing for firings of civilian staff, a dramatic overhaul of its budget and a shift in US military deployments under Trump's new America First foreign policy.