Hamas's Tulkarm Battalion denies involvement in Bat Yam bus bombings - report

The Tulkarm Battalion of Hamas' military wing issued a written statement on Friday night denying any connection to the bombing of buses in Bat Yam Thursday, Israeli media reported.

Suspicions were raised that the Tulkarm Battalion of Hamas's military wing, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, were behind the bombings due to a statement published by the group that originally appeared to claim responsibility.

"The revenge of the martyrs will not be forgotten as long as the occupier is present on our land. This is a jihad of victory or martyrdom," wrote the group.

As a result, Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of military operations in the West Bank, in particular targeting so-called refugee camps, which often serve as a bastion for a variety of terrorist organizations in the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Tulkarm refugee camp, February 21, 2025 (credit: MAAYAN TOAF/GPO)

Thwarting terror in Tulkarm

Katz ordered the IDF to focus on the Hamas Tulkarm Battalion to make sure "those who protect terror will pay a heavy price."

"In light of the serious terrorist attacks attempted in the Dan region by Palestinian terror organizations against the civilian population in Israel, I have instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of its operations to thwart terror in the Tulkarm refugee camp and the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria in general," he said.

During the operation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Tulkarm refugee camp on Friday afternoon.

לפני זמן קצר בהערכת מצב בטול כרם. עדכון ממני אליכם. שבת שלום. pic.twitter.com/bzzEzN0sxI — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 21, 2025

"Just before Shabbat begins, I came here to the Tulkarm refugee camp to be with our heroic soldiers," Netanyahu said in a video published to X.

"Over the past year, we have significantly intensified our operations: we are entering terrorist strongholds, leveling entire streets used by terrorists, and eliminating both operatives and commanders. We are carrying out crucial operations to counter Hamas and other terrorist organizations’ attempts to harm us."