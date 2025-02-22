Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas says ready to move to second phase of hostage-ceasefire deal

By REUTERS

Hamas said on Saturday it was ready to move to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal and to carry out a comprehensive hostage-prisoner exchange to achieve a permanent ceasefire and complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Sudan's RSF, allies sign charter to form parallel government
By REUTERS
02/23/2025 03:13 AM
IDF strikes Syria-Lebanon border crossing Hezbollah used for smuggling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2025 09:45 PM
Terrorists attack Israelis with clubs and stones
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2025 08:46 PM
Russian Foreign Minister to visit Iran to discuss Syria
By REUTERS
02/22/2025 01:00 PM
Avera Mengistu reunites with family after over 10 years of captivy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2025 12:54 PM
Russia, US representatives to meet again within next two weeks
By REUTERS
02/22/2025 10:37 AM
Hamas claims to be committed to hostage deal's second phase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2025 09:25 AM
Iraq denies reports of US sanctions if oil exports not resumedIraq denie
By REUTERS
02/22/2025 09:11 AM
US Embassy bans employees from using public transport in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2025 07:22 AM
IDF readies for return of six hostages from Hamas captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AMIR BOHBOT
02/22/2025 06:32 AM
Trump fires Charles Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
02/22/2025 02:51 AM
Navy fire at North Gaza beach after suspicious movement detected
By AMIR BOHBOT
02/21/2025 11:52 PM
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan settle border dispute that sparked deadly clas
By REUTERS
02/21/2025 07:57 PM
IDF preparing to receive six hostages from Hamas on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2025 07:49 PM
Trump says Ukraine has no cards to play with
By REUTERS
02/21/2025 07:35 PM