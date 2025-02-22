Hamas said on Saturday it was ready to move to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal and to carry out a comprehensive hostage-prisoner exchange to achieve a permanent ceasefire and complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.
Hamas says ready to move to second phase of hostage-ceasefire deal
