Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Opposition leaders vow to back Netanyahu if he moves to free all hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli opposition leaders vowed on Saturday evening to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu political and public backing for a move to return all the remaining Gaza hostages in one release.

Opposition head Yair Lapid, National Unity leader Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, and Democrats (Labor) Leader Yair Golan said that "bringing the hostages home is the most urgent task.

"We call to shorten the wait for their return and to seek a one-time release, and vow to allow political and public backing for this move."

The opposition heads' statement comes following Hamas's claims that it had offered Israel and mediators a one-time release of all hostages set to be freed in the ceasefire deal's second phase.



