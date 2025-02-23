Russia's Lavrov to discuss Turkish role in ending Ukraine war in visit, source says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on Monday to discuss his country's recent talks with US officials on ending the war in Ukraine, and how Ankara can contribute to the process, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Sunday.

NATO-member Turkey, which hosted initial negotiations between Russia and Ukraine months after the war began in 2022, "is ready to assume this role in the upcoming period," the source said, requesting anonymity.

Lavrov's visit coincides with the three-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The source added that Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan would also discuss the ceasefire in Gaza and the situation in Syria, where Turkey will emphasize the need for Syrian territorial unity and the expulsion of terrorists.