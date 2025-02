Over the weekend, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) arrested 26 terrorists in a joint operation in the West Bank, they announced on Sunday.

They arrested 26 terrorists, confiscated three weapons, conducted interrogations, and warned suspects.

The arrests were made across several cities in the West Bank, including Jenin, Tulkarm, Nur a-Shams, Qabatia, and Deir Qadis.