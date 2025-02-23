Jerusalem Post
Funeral for Bibas children, mother to be held on Wednesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The funeral for Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas, the three slain members of the Bibas family, will take place on Wednesday, The Hostages Families Forum announced Sunday.

"We are aware that many of you want to be there, to pay your respects, to express your love, and to say your goodbyes together with us," a statement from Yarden Bibas, Dana Siton Silberman, and their extended family said. 

"However, in order to enable the family to say their goodbyes in the most personal and intimate way, and due to space limitations, the funeral ceremony itself will only be for members of the family and close friends.

"We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts – for the love, for the embrace, for the tears that we have all shed. We don’t have sufficient words to express our appreciation for all that you have given us at this time.

"Please respect our choice to say our goodbyes during these final moments in the way that is right for us. The knowledge that you are with us, that your hearts are beating alongside ours, strengthens us with every breath."



Hostage headline
