German conservatives come first in election, trailed by far right, exit polls show

Germany's conservative opposition came out strongest in parliamentary elections on Sunday, exit polls showed, dealing a victory to Friedrich Merz in his bid to succeed Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the next leader of Europe's largest economy.

Merz's CDU/CSU bloc won first place with 28.5% of the vote, followed by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20%, a record for the far-right party, the public broadcaster ZDF reported.

Scholz's center-left SPD garnered 16.5% of the vote, its worst-ever result, the projection showed.

Congratulations to @_FriedrichMerz and @CDU/@CSU on their clear election victory today. Looking forward to working closely with your upcoming government to further strengthen the partnership between our two countries. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 23, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Merz and the CDU/CSU bloc on their projected election victory on his personal X/Twitter on Sunday evening.

"Looking forward to working closely with your upcoming government to further strengthen the partnership between our two countries," Netanyahu added. German Economy and Climate Minister and top candidate for the Greens party Robert Habeck speaks next to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and co-leader of the Greens party Felix Banaszak after exit poll results are announced for the 2025 general election, in Berlin, February 23, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

US President Donald Trump posted a congratulations message on TruthSocial on Sunday evening.

Current Foreign Minister statement

The current German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a strong Europe and a strong government were needed after the far-right AfD doubled its share of votes in Germany's snap election on Sunday, according to projections by major broadcasters.

Baerbock, a prominent member of the Greens, added that democratic parties must now act in unison.