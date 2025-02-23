German conservatives come first in election, trailed by far right, exit polls show

Germany's conservative opposition came out strongest in parliamentary elections on Sunday, exit polls showed, dealing a victory to Friedrich Merz in his bid to succeed Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the next leader of Europe's largest economy.
Merz's CDU/CSU bloc won first place with 28.5% of the vote, followed by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 20%, a record for the far-right party, the public broadcaster ZDF reported.
Scholz's center-left SPD garnered 16.5% of the vote, its worst-ever result, the projection showed.
Congratulations to @_FriedrichMerz and @CDU/@CSU on their clear election victory today. Looking forward to working closely with your upcoming government to further strengthen the partnership between our two countries.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 23, 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Merz and the CDU/CSU bloc on their projected election victory on his personal X/Twitter on Sunday evening.
"Looking forward to working closely with your upcoming government to further strengthen the partnership between our two countries," Netanyahu added.
US President Donald Trump posted a congratulations message on TruthSocial on Sunday evening.
Current Foreign Minister statement
The current German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a strong Europe and a strong government were needed after the far-right AfD doubled its share of votes in Germany's snap election on Sunday, according to projections by major broadcasters.
Baerbock, a prominent member of the Greens, added that democratic parties must now act in unison.