Israeli Consul General condemns Palestinian inaction following Bibas family murder

A senior Israeli diplomat sharply criticized Palestinian silence amid atrocities committed by Hamas, emphasizing deep national grief after the Bibas family tragedy.

Israel Bachar, the Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles, expressed profound anguish over the recent news confirming the murder of the Bibas family by Hamas in Gaza, highlighting the lack of Palestinian opposition to such atrocities.

Speaking to News Nation on Sunday, Bachar remarked, "One element about what we're experiencing right now in Israel, after the horrific news about the murder of the Bibas family, it's worth noting—even during Nazi Germany, there were Germans that saved Jews. Yet no Palestinians rose up to do the same, not even once during the last year and a half of the war with Gaza."

Bachar described the Israeli public's emotional state as marked by "anguish, sorrow, and rage," particularly over the tragic fate of the two Bibas babies, calling their murders "incomprehensible" and "absolutely heartbreaking."