Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says ceasefire without long-term settlement in Ukraine is unacceptable, RIA reports

By REUTERS

Russia recognizes the efforts by the United States to move towards a quick ceasefire in Ukraine, but that is unacceptable for Moscow and threatens serious consequences for Russia-US relations, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

"We can recognize with sufficient confidence the desire of the American side to move towards a quick ceasefire," RIA cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying in remarks published on Monday.

"But ... a ceasefire without a long-term settlement is the path to a swift resumption of fighting and a resumption of the conflict with even more serious consequences, including consequences for Russian-American relations. We do not want this."

Hamas addresses Israeli condemnation of hostage release ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 08:05 AM
Trump names Dan Bongino to be FBI deputy director
By REUTERS
02/24/2025 06:08 AM
Lebanese Intelligence Minister calls for Israel to withdraw from south
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2025 11:28 PM
Hamas refuses further talks unless Israel releases agreed prisoners
By REUTERS
02/23/2025 11:14 PM
Netanyahu speaks to two released hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2025 10:48 PM
Israeli Consul General condemns Palestinian inaction after Bibas murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2025 10:47 PM
Road between Alon Shvut and Kfar Etzion reportedly closed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2025 10:42 PM
Syria's new president invited to emergency Arab League summit in Egypt
By REUTERS
02/23/2025 10:05 PM
Home Front Command loosens restrictions in Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2025 08:30 PM
IDF increases military readiness in Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2025 07:49 PM
American Airlines flight diverted to Rome over 'possible security issue'
By REUTERS
02/23/2025 07:11 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2025 07:10 PM
Funeral for Bibas children, mother to be held on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2025 05:59 PM
Zelensky refuses to acknowledge that Ukraine owes US $500 billion
By REUTERS
02/23/2025 05:12 PM
Zelensky says he is willing to give up presidency if it means peace in
By REUTERS
02/23/2025 04:57 PM