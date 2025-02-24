Russia says ceasefire without long-term settlement in Ukraine is unacceptable, RIA reports

Russia recognizes the efforts by the United States to move towards a quick ceasefire in Ukraine, but that is unacceptable for Moscow and threatens serious consequences for Russia-US relations, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

"We can recognize with sufficient confidence the desire of the American side to move towards a quick ceasefire," RIA cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying in remarks published on Monday.

"But ... a ceasefire without a long-term settlement is the path to a swift resumption of fighting and a resumption of the conflict with even more serious consequences, including consequences for Russian-American relations. We do not want this."