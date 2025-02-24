Netanyahu requests closed door session with defense minister at testimony

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested from the Jerusalem District Court that Defense Minister Israel Katz attend a closed door session at his Monday corruption trial testimony.

The Monday morning request to the court sought to continue close door discussions held at the end of Wednesday’s testimony hearing, which ostensibly reviewed sensitive security matters.

During the discussion, the Defense asked the court to considered reducing the weekly testimony docket from three to two hearings. The defense argued that Netanyahu was facing complex political and state security issues that demanded his attention.