Putin briefs China's Xi on Russia-US contacts, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday briefed China's President Xi Jinping on contacts between Russia and the US, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russian and US officials met in Saudi Arabia last week, and Moscow said they agreed to start work on restoring bilateral ties and preparing for Ukraine peace talks.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Xi had expressed his support for the dialog between Moscow and Washington and had spoken of China's readiness to help find a peace settlement for the conflict in Ukraine.