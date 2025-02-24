Light rail prices spike ahead of planned increase of bus, railway prices

The light rail fares in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are set to rise to NIS 8 on Tuesday, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Monday.

This is a 33% - from 6 to 8 Shekels, following an increase from 5.5 to 6 Shekels in July of last year. The jump to 8 Shekels was meant to take place for light rail prices in July, but was delayed.

In April, the prices of Israel Railway and bus rides are set to increase by dozens of percent without an improvement of services from the transportation companies or increased frequency or reliability on bus and rail lines.