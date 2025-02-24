GPO removes Arab-Israeli journalist press credentials for 'inflammatory' interview with Hamas

The Government Press Office (GPO) will revoke the GPO card of Radio Al-Nas journalist Said Hassanin after he was interviewed by Hamas's Al-Aqsa Channel, the GPO announced on X/Twitter Monday.

During the interview, Hassanin reportedly spoke out against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel, which the GPO claims he called "an enemy state," while presenting Hamas terrorists as a humane organization.

"The GPO strictly safeguards freedom of the press and freedom of expression and considers them to be paramount. However, someone who holds a press card from the State of Israel, which allows him easy access to coverage as part of his work, cannot express himself in a way that is inflammatory and endangers the country's residents and IDF soldiers," GPO Director Nitzan Chen stated.

The revocation is subject to a final hearing, the GPO clarified.