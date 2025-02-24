Israeli source denies Arab media claim that Hamas will release two slain hostages

An Israeli source familiar with discussions told The Jerusalem Post that the Asharq al-Awsat report that Hamas will allegedly release two deceased hostages back to Israel on Monday is not correct.

The report said that Hamas will release the two deceased hostages in exchange for the 600 prisoners who were supposed to be released from Israeli prisons on Saturday.

The sources also claimed that "negotiations are underway to complete the deal, with the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released, which stood at 602, expected to increase - in exchange for the two hostages who will be released today if negotiations go well."

A drone view shows Palestinians and terrorists gathering around Red Cross vehicles on the day Hamas hands over the bodies of deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack. (credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

Prisoners never released

On Sunday, Hamas condemned Israel's decision to delay the release of the prisoners, saying its claim that the hostages' handover ceremonies are "humiliating" was false and a pretext to evade Israel's obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Part of the 600 who were supposed to be released were several senior Hamas leaders from the West Bank and several prisoners who were rearrested after being released in the Gilad Schalit deal in 2011.