Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

European leaders in Kyiv to mark three years of war, but top US officials stay away

By REUTERS

Ukraine hosted European leaders on Monday to mark three years of all-out war with Russia. At the same time, top US officials stayed away in a clear illustration of President Donald Trump's lurch towards Moscow since returning to power.

Still reeling from Trump denouncing President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a "dictator" and accusing him of starting the war, Kyiv said it was in the final stages of agreeing a deal with Washington to provide access to its mineral wealth.

The visitors included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and the leaders of Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. Leaders of Albania, Britain, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Japan, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, and Turkey spoke by video link. There was no sign of US representation.

Washington has made clear it will not send troops as a security guarantee coveted by Kyiv if a peace deal emerges, placing the burden on European powers that are likely to struggle without US backing.

US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions -Treasury Dept website
By REUTERS
02/24/2025 05:20 PM
Failed rocket launch lands in Gaza Strip, details under review
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 05:05 PM
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package, lists crypto exchange
By REUTERS
02/24/2025 04:30 PM
BOI interest rate stays at 4.5%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 04:06 PM
GPO removes Arab-Israeli journalist credentials for Hamas interview
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 03:20 PM
Karhi claims coalition to begin A-G ouster in coming weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 02:20 PM
Light rail fares to rise to NIS 8 on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , LIAM ADIV/MAARIV
02/24/2025 02:14 PM
Security forces arrest eight wanted persons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 01:55 PM
Putin briefs China's Xi on Russia-US contacts, Kremlin says
By REUTERS
02/24/2025 12:55 PM
Funeral of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas to be held on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 11:31 AM
Netanyahu congratulates Germany's incoming chancellor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 10:02 AM
Arkia flight en route to Batumi returns to Israel due to bad weather
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 09:31 AM
Netanyahu asks to hold security meeting behind closed doors
By MICHAEL STARR
02/24/2025 08:58 AM
IDF removes defense guidelines for Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 08:44 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Margaliot, Metulla and Tel Hai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 08:23 AM