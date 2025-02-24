Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet, Treasury Department says

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2025 18:08

The United States imposed sanctions on more than 30 people and vessels for their role in selling and transporting Iranian petroleum-related products as part of Tehran's "shadow fleet," the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions target oil brokers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong, tanker operators and managers in India and China, the head of Iran's National Iranian Oil Company, and the Iranian Oil Terminals Company, Treasury said.

The sanctioned vessels ship tens of millions of barrels of crude oil valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the department said in a statement. "Iran continues to rely on a shadowy network of vessels, shippers, and brokers to facilitate its oil sales and fund its destabilizing activities," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The sanctions build on those imposed by the Biden administration. Such sanctions target key sectors of Iran's economy with the aim of denying the government funds for its nuclear and missile programs. The move generally prohibits any US individuals or entities from doing any business with the targets and freezes any US-held assets.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
Senior Hamas official: Wouldn't have backed Oct. 7 if he knew outcome
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 06:54 PM
Oded Lifshitz's to be buried at Nir Oz cemetery on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 06:16 PM
IDF attacks rocket launcher in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 05:05 PM
EU adopts new Russia sanctions package, lists crypto exchange
By REUTERS
02/24/2025 04:30 PM
European leaders in Kyiv to mark three years of war, but US stay away
By REUTERS
02/24/2025 04:23 PM
BOI interest rate stays at 4.5%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 04:06 PM
GPO removes Arab-Israeli journalist credentials for Hamas interview
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 03:20 PM
Karhi claims coalition to begin A-G ouster in coming weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 02:20 PM
Light rail fares to rise to NIS 8 on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , LIAM ADIV/MAARIV
02/24/2025 02:14 PM
Security forces arrest eight wanted persons in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 01:55 PM
Putin briefs China's Xi on Russia-US contacts, Kremlin says
By REUTERS
02/24/2025 12:55 PM
Funeral of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas to be held on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 11:31 AM
Netanyahu congratulates Germany's incoming chancellor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 10:02 AM
Arkia flight en route to Batumi returns to Israel due to bad weather
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2025 09:31 AM
Netanyahu asks to hold security meeting behind closed doors
By MICHAEL STARR
02/24/2025 08:58 AM