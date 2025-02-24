Oded Lifshitz's to be buried at Nir Oz cemetery on Tuesday

The funeral for former hostage Oded Lifshitz will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Kibbutz Nir Oz cemetery.

"Oded was one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, and held many positions in the kibbutz, including secretary of the kibbutz," the funeral notice said.

The notice asked for those who attend the funeral to bring a small cactus with them in memory of Oded, saying, "After he was kidnapped, Oded's cactus garden, which he and Yocheved cultivated for many years, has now become a symbol of the struggle for his return."

It also asks for all institutions to lower the flag to half-mast on Tuesday.