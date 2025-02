The southern district police, together with emergency and rescue teams, will conduct an exercise on Tuesday in several locations in the south as part of preparations for Ramadan, Israel Police announced on Monday evening.

There will be expected loud noise from police forces, Border Police, IDF, Prison Service, and medical and rescue teams.

The drill will start at 7:00 a.m. and will continue into the afternoon in the areas of Rahat, Shoval, Segev, Dimona, Eliav, Omer, the Arava region, and Eilat.